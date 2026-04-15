What You Need to Know Ahead of Skyworks Solutions’ Earnings Release

With a market cap of $8.6 billion, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is a global technology leader specializing in advanced semiconductor solutions that drive wireless connectivity. The company, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and manufactures high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors that enable seamless communication across a broad range of applications, including mobile devices, automotive systems, the Internet of Things (IoT), and industrial technologies.

Skyworks Solutions is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to generate a profit of $0.67 per share on a diluted basis, down 21.2% from $0.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarterly reports, while missing on one occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $3.25, down 29.2% from $4.59 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.4% year over year to $3.49 in fiscal 2026.

Over the past 52 weeks, shares of the wireless chips maker have surged marginally, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.1% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 49.6% return during the same time frame.

Skyworks Solutions shares fell 5.7% on Mar. 27 amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions after China launched investigations into U.S. trade practices, raising concerns over potential restrictions on technology exports and supply chain disruptions. Additional pressure came from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which tightened helium supply, a critical input for semiconductor manufacturing, leading to higher production costs and increased uncertainty for chipmakers like Skyworks.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, three are recommending a “Strong Buy,” 21 recommend a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst suggests a “Moderate Sell” for the stock. SWKS’ average analyst price target is $68.56, indicating an upside of 18.3% from the current levels.