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Two-Minute Analysis: The Bull vs. Bear Cases for Gold and Silver Prices Now

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Gold bars in a neat row by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
Gold bars in a neat row by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

For traders and investors living in a fast-paced world, it’s sometimes prudent to digest fast-paced markets analysis. Here is my rapid-fire, two-minute rundown on the bullish and bearish elements presently impacting the gold (GCM26) and silver (SIK26) markets.

Bullish Factors for Gold and Silver

  • An unstable major geopolitical event is playing out in the Middle East war. That’s overall bullish for safe-haven gold and silver markets — despite some potentially bearish short-term undertones.
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  • Major industrialized countries are hoarding rare-earth minerals amid the global move more toward less reliance on “just-in-time” supplies from other countries and supply-chain disruptions seen the past few years. Gold and silver are seeing spillover buying support from this development.
  • Global central banks are still stocking up on gold, with the World Gold Council recently reporting The People’s Bank of China has stepped back up to the plate to make purchases of the yellow metal.
  • Cultural customs that date back many decades dictate that Chinese and Indian consumers want to own gold jewelry. With the two largest populations in the world expanding their economies, demand for gold from China and India will only get stronger in the coming months and years.
  • Still-elevated crude oil (CLK26) prices are overall price-bullish for raw commodities including gold and silver. Crude oil is the leader of the raw commodity market sector, and its rising tide helps to lift all raw commodity boats.
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Bearish Factors for Gold and Silver

  • The years-long bull runs in gold and silver markets are now “tired trades,” which has prompted many traders and investors to seek out other markets that are not in extended bull runs and that may be running on empty. My bias is that the grain markets may be the next raw commodity sector major bull run.
  • When a market cannot rally on bullish news, it’s in trouble. What is arguably the biggest geopolitical and destabilizing event in decades (the Middle East war) could not push gold and silver prices above the highs that were scored in January. If the Middle East war cannot push gold and silver to new highs, what can?
  • Rising energy prices worldwide and potentially weakening global economies due to the war suggest “stagflation” that is the archenemy of most raw commodity markets, including the metals, from a consumer and commercial demand perspective.
  • Recent strong rebounds in stock markets, with the U.S. stock indexes hitting six-week highs overnight, is bearish for the safe-haven metals, from a competing asset class perspective.
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My Bias on Gold and Silver: Where Are Prices Headed Next? 

I’m shorter-term neutral to bearish on gold and silver, but longer-term bullish on the two metals. Commodity markets, including the metals, are highly cyclical. They go through periods of boom and bust. Gold and silver markets are presently in a boom cycle that may be fading. A bust cycle will follow, which will then create a new boom cycle.

Tell me what you think. I enjoy hearing from my valued Barchart readers from all around the globe. Email me at jim@jimwyckoff.com.


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 98.06 -0.06 -0.06%
U.S. Dollar Index
CLK26 91.76 +0.48 +0.53%
Crude Oil WTI
GCM26 4,824.2 -25.9 -0.53%
Gold
ESM26 7,022.00 +17.25 +0.25%
S&P 500 E-Mini
CLK26 91.76 +0.48 +0.53%
Crude Oil WTI
SIK26 79.350 -0.183 -0.23%
Silver
SIK26 79.350 -0.183 -0.23%
Silver
DXM26 97.845 -0.063 -0.06%
U.S. Dollar Index
GCM26 4,824.2 -25.9 -0.53%
Gold

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