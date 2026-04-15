Hedge Funds Are Shorting the U.S. Dollar So Make This 1 Trade Now

June British pound futures (B6M26) present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the June British pound futures that prices are now trending up and have just hit a two-month high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. Bulls have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the U.S. dollar ($DXY) has lost its luster in the foreign exchange market, with Bloomberg this week reporting the big hedge funds are now starting to short the greenback. Meantime, the U.K. economy and government are stable.

A move in the June British pound futures above chart resistance at 1.3588 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.3900 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 1.3450.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):