Regency Centers' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Jacksonville, Florida-based Regency Centers Corporation ( REG ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and develops high-quality, grocery-anchored shopping centers. Valued at a market cap of $14.3 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this REIT to report an FFO of $1.21 per share , up 5.2% from $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s FFO estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, REG’s FFO of $1.17 met the consensus expectations.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REG to report FFO of $4.84 per share, up 4.3% from $4.64 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its FFO is expected to grow 4.8% year-over-year to $5.07 in fiscal 2027.

REG has gained 12.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 28.4% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 8.6% uptick over the same time period.

Shares of REG plunged marginally on Feb. 6, following its Q4 2025 earnings release on Feb. 5. Its FFO per share of $1.17 increased 7.3% from the year-ago quarter, meeting analyst estimates. However, investor sentiment was tempered by occupancy trends, as the same-property leased rate slipped 10 bps year over year to 96.5%, while anchor occupancy declined 70 bps, signaling softness among key large-format tenants.