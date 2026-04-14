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What to Expect From Xylem’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Xylem Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Xylem Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $31.3 billion, Xylem Inc. (XYL) is a prominent water technology company focused on solving critical global water challenges through advanced engineering, digital solutions, and infrastructure systems. The Washington, District of Columbia-based company plays a vital role in water transport, treatment, testing, and analytics, serving municipal, industrial, and residential markets worldwide.

The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this water technology provider to report a profit of $1.09 per share, up 5.8% from $1.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect XYL to report a profit of $5.48 per share, up 7.9% from $5.08 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 9.9% year over year to $6.02 in fiscal 2027.

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Xylem has gained 18.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX28.4% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI37.5% uptick over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 25, Xylem authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program, allowing it to buy back stock through open market or private transactions. The move reflects management’s confidence in the company’s strategy and cash flow generation, while reinforcing its balanced capital allocation approach, continuing to invest in growth and innovation alongside returning capital to shareholders. The company also noted that repurchases will be opportunistic and flexible, depending on market conditions, while maintaining strong financial discipline.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about XYL’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy," and eight suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for XYL is $156.50, indicating an 21.5% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.59 +0.86 +0.50%
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$SPX 6,939.56 +53.32 +0.77%
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XYL 129.86 +1.01 +0.78%
Xylem Inc

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