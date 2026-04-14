Earnings Preview: What To Expect From International Flavors' Report

New York-based International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. ( IFF ) manufactures and markets food, beverage, health and biosciences, scent, and complementary adjacent products in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $18.3 billion , the company operates through Taste, Food Ingredients, Health & Biosciences, and Scent segments.

IFF is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.08 on a diluted basis, down 10% from $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s earnings per share to be $4.45, up 6% from $4.20 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 8.8% year over year (YoY) to $4.84 in fiscal 2027.

IFF stock has declined 2% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 28.4% rise and the State Street Basic Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLB ) 30% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 12, IFF stock rose 5.9% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales for the quarter fell 7% from the prior year’s period to $2.6 billion, and still it surpassed the Street’s estimates . However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.80, failing to touch Wall Street estimates.