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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From International Flavors' Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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International Flavors & Fragrances Inc_ phone and flag -by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc_ phone and flag -by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

New York-based International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) manufactures and markets food, beverage, health and biosciences, scent, and complementary adjacent products in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $18.3 billion, the company operates through Taste, Food Ingredients, Health & Biosciences, and Scent segments.

IFF is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.08 on a diluted basis, down 10% from $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s earnings per share to be $4.45, up 6% from $4.20 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 8.8% year over year (YoY) to $4.84 in fiscal 2027.

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IFF stock has declined 2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX28.4% rise and the State Street Basic Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB30% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 12, IFF stock rose 5.9% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales for the quarter fell 7% from the prior year’s period to $2.6 billion, and still it surpassed the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.80, failing to touch Wall Street estimates. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on IFF, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, 13 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five suggest a “Hold.” IFF’s average analyst price target of $90.07 indicates an upside of 25.6% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,909.26 +23.02 +0.33%
S&P 500 Index
IFF 71.53 -0.17 -0.24%
International Flavors & Fragrances
XLB 52.07 -0.12 -0.23%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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