Leidos Holdings Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Reston, Virginia-based Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, engineering, civil, and health markets. With a market cap of $19.9 billion, the company provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions. The global science and technology leader is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect LDOS to report a profit of $2.89 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.7% from $2.97 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect LDOS to report EPS of $12.19, up 1.7% from $11.99 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.2% year over year to $12.95 in fiscal 2027.
LDOS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 28.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 11.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 46.8% gains over the same time frame.
On Feb. 17, LDOS shares closed down more than 8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.76 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.57. The company’s revenue was $4.2 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $4.3 billion. LDOS expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $12.05 to $12.45, and revenue in the range of $17.5 billion to $17.9 billion.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on LDOS stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” LDOS’ average analyst price target is $206.67, indicating a notable potential upside of 31.1% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.