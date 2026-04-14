Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Leidos Holdings Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Leidos Holdings Inc logo on smartphone-by Photo For Everything via Shutterstock
Leidos Holdings Inc logo on smartphone-by Photo For Everything via Shutterstock

Reston, Virginia-based Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, engineering, civil, and health markets. With a market cap of $19.9 billion, the company provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions. The global science and technology leader is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LDOS to report a profit of $2.89 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.7% from $2.97 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect LDOS to report EPS of $12.19, up 1.7% from $11.99 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.2% year over year to $12.95 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

LDOS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 28.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 11.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK46.8% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 17, LDOS shares closed down more than 8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.76 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.57. The company’s revenue was $4.2 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $4.3 billion. LDOS expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $12.05 to $12.45, and revenue in the range of $17.5 billion to $17.9 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LDOS stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” LDOS’ average analyst price target is $206.67, indicating a notable potential upside of 31.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,886.24 +69.35 +1.02%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 146.79 +1.18 +0.81%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
LDOS 157.53 -0.06 -0.04%
Leidos Holdings Inc

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
While the Stock Market Was Rallying, Palantir Stock Sold Off. Should You Buy the Dip in PLTR?
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 2
As Rigetti Launches Its Cepheus Quantum Computer, Should You Buy RGTI Stock Now?
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
As the Cybersecurity Selloff Continues, Palo Alto Just Scored a New Deal with Anthropic. Should You Buy the Dip in PANW Stock?
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 4
Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 22
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 5
Dear ASML Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 15
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.