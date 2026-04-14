Leidos Holdings Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Reston, Virginia-based Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, engineering, civil, and health markets. With a market cap of $19.9 billion, the company provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions. The global science and technology leader is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LDOS to report a profit of $2.89 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.7% from $2.97 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect LDOS to report EPS of $12.19, up 1.7% from $11.99 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.2% year over year to $12.95 in fiscal 2027.

LDOS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 28.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 11.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 46.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 17, LDOS shares closed down more than 8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.76 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.57. The company’s revenue was $4.2 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $4.3 billion. LDOS expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $12.05 to $12.45, and revenue in the range of $17.5 billion to $17.9 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LDOS stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” LDOS’ average analyst price target is $206.67, indicating a notable potential upside of 31.1% from the current levels.