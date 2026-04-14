What to Expect From Corteva's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) provides seed and crop protection solutions, which engages in the agriculture industry and food supply. Valued at $56.3 billion by market cap, the leading agricultural company offers seeds and crop protection products, as well as software solutions and digital services. The agricultural chemical and seed major is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CTVA to report a profit of $1.14 per share on a diluted basis, up marginally from $1.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CTVA to report EPS of $3.63, up 8.7% from $3.34 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.9% year over year to $3.99 in fiscal 2027.

CTVA stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 28.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 40.9% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB) 29.7% returns over the same time frame.

On Feb. 3, CTVA shares closed up by 2.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.22 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.21. The company’s revenue was $3.9 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $4.2 billion. CTVA expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.45 to $3.70.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CTVA stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” CTVA’s average analyst price target is $84.95, indicating a potential upside of 1.7% from the current levels.