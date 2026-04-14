Earnings Preview: What to Expect From S&P Global’s Report

Founded in 1860, New York-based S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is a leading financial information and analytics company that provides critical data, benchmarks, and insights to global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. The company has a market cap of $130.5 billion, and is best known for its credit ratings, market intelligence platforms, and iconic indices like the S&P 500

S&P Global is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to generate a profit of $4.84 per share on a diluted basis, up 10.8% from $4.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $19.53, up 9.5% from $17.83 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 12.3% year over year to $21.93 in fiscal 2027.

SPGI stock has dipped 7.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 28.4% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 10.7% return during the same time frame.

On Mar. 18, S&P Global completed its acquisition of Enertel AI Corporation, enhancing its energy division with AI-driven short-term power price forecasting capabilities. The deal strengthens S&P Global’s offering by combining its long-term market intelligence with real-time, AI-powered pricing and decision tools for electricity markets. This move expands its presence in high-value energy analytics and supports customers such as traders, utilities, and operators in navigating increasingly complex and fast-changing power markets.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 20 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. SPGI’s average analyst price target is $545.18, indicating an upside of 26.8% from the current levels.