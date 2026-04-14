Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From S&P Global’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
S&P Global Inc logo on iPad-by Koshiro K via Shutterstock
S&P Global Inc logo on iPad-by Koshiro K via Shutterstock

Founded in 1860, New York-based S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is a leading financial information and analytics company that provides critical data, benchmarks, and insights to global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. The company has a market cap of $130.5 billion, and is best known for its credit ratings, market intelligence platforms, and iconic indices like the S&P 500

S&P Global is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to generate a profit of $4.84 per share on a diluted basis, up 10.8% from $4.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $19.53, up 9.5% from $17.83 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 12.3% year over year to $21.93 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

SPGI stock has dipped 7.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX28.4% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF10.7% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Mar. 18, S&P Global completed its acquisition of Enertel AI Corporation, enhancing its energy division with AI-driven short-term power price forecasting capabilities. The deal strengthens S&P Global’s offering by combining its long-term market intelligence with real-time, AI-powered pricing and decision tools for electricity markets. This move expands its presence in high-value energy analytics and supports customers such as traders, utilities, and operators in navigating increasingly complex and fast-changing power markets.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 20 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. SPGI’s average analyst price target is $545.18, indicating an upside of 26.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.73 +0.07 +0.14%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,886.24 +69.35 +1.02%
S&P 500 Index
SPGI 433.85 +3.77 +0.88%
S&P Global Inc

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
While the Stock Market Was Rallying, Palantir Stock Sold Off. Should You Buy the Dip in PLTR?
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 2
As Rigetti Launches Its Cepheus Quantum Computer, Should You Buy RGTI Stock Now?
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
As the Cybersecurity Selloff Continues, Palo Alto Just Scored a New Deal with Anthropic. Should You Buy the Dip in PANW Stock?
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 4
Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 22
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 5
Dear ASML Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 15
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.