Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

A $21 Billion Reason to Buy CoreWeave Stock Now

Jabran Kundi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock

Coreweave (CRWV) just announced a $21 billion long-term agreement with Meta Platforms (META), offering its AI cloud capacity to the company through December 2032. The company had already had an existing agreement with Meta Platforms in place from last year, valued at $14.2 billion through 2031, while the new agreement is set to utilize Nvidia’s (NVDA) Vera Rubin platform.

This latest agreement with Meta once again proves how reliable CoreWeave’s AI cloud offerings continue to be. The firm already works with Microsoft (MSFT), which is its largest client. In September 2025, CoreWeave also signed a $6.5 billion agreement with OpenAI. Despite all of the success, though, CRWV stock is still down 40% from its June 2025 highs, warranting further investigation into why shares have struggled to regain prior footing.

About CoreWeave Stock

Founded in 2017, CoreWeave is a cloud infrastructure technology company operating in the United States. The firm focuses on offering computing power for AI workloads and provides the CoreWeave Cloud platform, as well as data and storage solutions. CoreWeave also offers GPU and CPU computing, networking, and managed cloud services. 

Even with occasional dips, CRWV stock has delivered a return of more than 54% so far this year. The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is down 19% during the same period.

barchart.com

The fact that CRWV stock has outperformed CLOU says a lot about recent positive sentiment. However, sentiment is also what drove the stock to its June 2025 highs and, despite making better deals, shares haven’t recovered. The company’s gross margins of 71.7% are right up there with the best companies but its operating income is negative, mainly due to high research and development expenses.

CoreWeave also has massive total debt of $29.82 billion compared to just $3.16 billion in cash. As a result, its interest cost is 23.5% of revenue, making the income statement look even worse. CRWV stock has a long way to go and buying shares based on a new partnership when the company is relying on debt for its growth may not be the best strategy at this time.

CoreWave's 2026 Outlook Looks Strong

CoreWeave posted its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 26. The company generated $1.6 billion in revenue during Q4 while full-year revenue reached around $5.1 billion. Adjusted operating income came in at $88 million for the quarter, and operating expenses totaled $1.66 billion, including $157 million in stock-based compensation. The company reported a net loss of $452 million for the quarter. 

For 2026, CoreWeave projects revenue between $12 billion and $13 billion and adjusted operating income in the range of $900 million to $1.1 billion. Profitability is projected to improve throughout the year. For Q1 2026, margins are anticipated to remain in the low single digits, with improvements expected in the second and third quarters. By the fourth quarter, margins are likely to return to low double-digit levels, as new capacity becomes fully operational. By the end of 2026, management forecasts annualized revenue of $17 billion to $19 billion — and more than $30 billion by the end of 2027. 

What Do Analysts Say About CoreWeave Stock?

Cantor Fitzgerald recently initiated coverage of CRWV stock with an “Overweight” rating and a price target of $149. The firm sees long-term potential in AI infrastructure, as AI adoption is expected to expand across nearly every industry and economy. Analysts also project a lasting supply-demand gap over the next five years or more, which should support strong pricing power in the sector. 

CRWV stock is currently covered by 32 Wall Street analysts, earning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The mean price target of $117.43 reflects 7% potential upside from current levels. 

barchart.com

On the date of publication, Jabran Kundi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 384.37 +13.50 +3.64%
Microsoft Corp
CLOU 18.37 +0.77 +4.38%
GX Cloud Computing ETF
CRWV 110.27 +8.27 +8.11%
Coreweave Inc Cl A
META 634.53 +4.67 +0.74%
Meta Platforms Inc
NVDA 189.31 +0.68 +0.36%
Nvidia Corp

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
While the Stock Market Was Rallying, Palantir Stock Sold Off. Should You Buy the Dip in PLTR?
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 2
As Rigetti Launches Its Cepheus Quantum Computer, Should You Buy RGTI Stock Now?
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 3
Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 22
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
SanDisk Stock Is Exploding Higher—Is SNDK a Buy Before April 30 Earnings?
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 5
As the Cybersecurity Selloff Continues, Palo Alto Just Scored a New Deal with Anthropic. Should You Buy the Dip in PANW Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.