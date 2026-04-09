A $21B AI Deal With Meta Platforms Sounds Huge — But Is CoreWeave Stock a Buy?

The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_

CoreWeave (CRWV) has announced an expanded long-term agreement with Meta Platforms (META) to provide artificial intelligence (AI) cloud capacity through December 2032. The contract is valued at approximately $21 billion and extends the companies’ existing partnership, strengthening CoreWeave’s role in the AI infrastructure space.

The agreement reflects the rapidly growing demand for high-performance computing infrastructure to run complex, large-scale AI workloads. As companies invest heavily in AI capabilities, cloud providers specializing in advanced computing are securing larger, longer-term contracts with major technology firms.

Despite the scale of the $21 billion deal, questions remain about CoreWeave's broader investment outlook. Supporting AI demand requires enormous capital investment. CoreWeave must continue spending aggressively to build and expand the data center infrastructure needed to meet demand. At the same time, rising operational costs and potential margin pressure could shape the company’s financial outlook in the years ahead.

What’s Ahead for CoreWeave

CoreWeave is positioned to deliver strong revenue growth as demand for high-performance computing infrastructure continues to accelerate. It targets a diversified customer base, including hyperscalers, large enterprises, and AI-native firms, providing exposure to multiple segments of the rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.

CoreWeave’s recent financial results indicate solid momentum in its business. It generated more than $5.1 billion in revenue in 2025, representing a 168% year-over-year (YoY) increase. At the same time, its contracted revenue backlog climbed to $66.8 billion, providing strong visibility into future demand.

The company’s customer engagement is also strengthening, supporting its investment case. The number of clients spending at least $1 million annually on the platform rose by 150% in 2025, signaling growing adoption among high-value users.

To support this shift, CoreWeave is expanding its product portfolio through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions. The company’s focus on evolving into a fully integrated platform providing compute, storage, software, and development tools augurs well for growth.

Early indicators suggest the strategy is working. A growing portion of high-spending customers are adopting services beyond the company’s core GPU infrastructure, with storage solutions emerging as a particularly strong area of demand. Cross-selling across the platform is beginning to play a meaningful role in overall growth, increasing customer lifetime value.

Looking ahead, CoreWeave is exploring additional ways to monetize its platform. One potential avenue is expanding its cloud offerings beyond its owned data center footprint into a broader ecosystem of infrastructure partners.

Meanwhile, much of the company’s 2026 capacity is already committed, meaning its near-term focus will be on rapidly scaling infrastructure to meet both current demand and future growth.

Despite these strong growth drivers, CoreWeave’s profitability will likely face pressure in the near term. CoreWeave is pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy, investing heavily to build the infrastructure needed for AI computing.

Management expects capital expenditures to reach at least $30 billion in 2026, more than double the company’s 2025 spending levels. While these investments are designed to unlock long-term growth and higher-margin opportunities, they will likely weigh on margins and pose challenges for CRWV stock.

Is CRWV Stock a Buy?

CoreWeave is scaling rapidly to capitalize on the accelerating demand for AI infrastructure. The company has delivered strong revenue growth, reported a rapidly expanding backlog of contracts, and deepened relationships with key customers. These developments suggest significant long-term potential.

However, the company also faces near-term financial pressures tied to its aggressive expansion strategy. CoreWeave is committing substantial capital to build additional computing capacity and data center infrastructure to support growing AI workloads. Although these investments are designed to position the company for sustained growth, the scale of capital spending required could temporarily weigh on profitability and other financial metrics.

Wall Street analysts remain generally constructive on the company’s outlook. The current consensus rating for CRWV stock stands at “Moderate Buy,” reflecting confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects while acknowledging the risks associated with its significant capital investment.