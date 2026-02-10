Barchart.com
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for United Parcel Service Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Valued at a market cap of $100 billion, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a package delivery and logistics provider based in Atlanta, Georgia. It offers transportation and delivery services. 

This freight & logistics company has trailed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of UPS have gained 4.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 15.6%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 18.9%, outpacing SPX’s 1.7% return.

Narrowing the focus, UPS has also underperformed the Pacer Industrials and Logistics ETF’s (SHPP20% rise over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outperformed SHPP’s 10.4% YTD growth. 

On Jan. 28, UPS shares fell 3.3% mainly after the company announced plans to eliminate up to 30,000 operational roles this year as part of its ongoing turnaround strategy, which includes scaling back the volume of Amazon shipments it processes.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect UPS’ EPS to decline 1% year over year to $7.09. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 11 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Hold,” one "Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings. 

The configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell” rating. 

On Jan. 29, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) maintained an "Outperform” rating on UPS and raised its price target to $128, indicating an 8.5% potential upside from the current levels. 

While the company is trading above its mean price target of $114.04, its Street-high price target of $130 suggests a 10.2% potential upside from the current levels. 


