Mondelez International Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Chicago, Illinois-based Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products. Valued at a market cap of $75.6 billion , the company’s extensive portfolio includes iconic brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 28.

Before this event, analysts expect this confectionery company to report a profit of $0.63 per share , down 14.9% from $0.74 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $0.72 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 2.9%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MDLZ to report a profit of $3.03 per share, representing a 3.8% increase from $2.92 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 12.2% year-over-year to $3.40 in fiscal 2027.

MDLZ has declined 13.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 29.4% return and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 1.6% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 3, shares of MDLZ gained 1.3% after the company reported its Q4 results . Its revenue increased 9.3% year over year to $10.5 billion, while adjusted EPS rose 4.6% from the year-ago quarter to $0.72. The growth was largely driven by pricing actions implemented to offset higher cocoa costs.