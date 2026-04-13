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Here's What to Expect From Palantir's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock

Aventura, Florida-based Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $306.3 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.22 on a diluted basis, up 450% from $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.02, up 61.9% from $0.63 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 49% year over year (YoY) to $1.52 in fiscal 2027.

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PLTR stock has surged 46.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX26.7% rise, and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK42.9% return during the same time frame.

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On Apr. 10, PLTR stock declined more than 2% following Anthropic’s launch of its Claude Managed Agents and Meta Platforms’ new artificial intelligence model. The fear of AI disruption in workflow has been haunting the tech scene for a while now. With massive layoffs since last year, the AI bubble is still growing, with large investments behind it. However, investors feel differently towards the growing AI scene, as more companies start to employ these AI agents, resulting in a loss of investor confidence.

Analysts are moderately bullish about PLTR, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 15 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” nine recommend “Hold,” one recommends “Moderate Sell,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. PLTR’s average analyst price target is $198.30, indicating an upside of 50.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,813.04 -3.85 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 143.28 +0.66 +0.46%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
PLTR 132.27 +4.21 +3.29%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

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