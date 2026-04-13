Here's What to Expect From Palantir's Next Earnings Report

Aventura, Florida-based Palantir Technologies Inc. ( PLTR ) builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $306.3 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.22 on a diluted basis, up 450% from $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.02, up 61.9% from $0.63 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 49% year over year (YoY) to $1.52 in fiscal 2027.

PLTR stock has surged 46.8% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 26.7% rise , and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 42.9% return during the same time frame.

On Apr. 10, PLTR stock declined more than 2% following Anthropic’s launch of its Claude Managed Agents and Meta Platforms’ new artificial intelligence model. The fear of AI disruption in workflow has been haunting the tech scene for a while now. With massive layoffs since last year, the AI bubble is still growing, with large investments behind it. However, investors feel differently towards the growing AI scene, as more companies start to employ these AI agents, resulting in a loss of investor confidence.