Ares Management Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Los Angeles, California-based Ares Management Corporation ( ARES ) is a global alternative asset manager that manages four investment groups investing in tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. Valued at a market cap of $33.1 billion , the company is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Friday, May 1 .

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.43 on a diluted basis, up 31.2% from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.28, up 31.9% from $4.76 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 20.1% year over year (YoY) to $7.54 in fiscal 2027.

ARES stock has declined 28% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 29.4% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 7.8% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, ARES stock declined 11.2% following the release of its worse-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted ot $1.5 billion, which failed to touch the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.45, also failing to surpass Wall Street estimates.