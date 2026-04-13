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Ares Management Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Los Angeles, California-based Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that manages four investment groups investing in tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. Valued at a market cap of $33.1 billion, the company is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Friday, May 1.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.43 on a diluted basis, up 31.2% from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.28, up 31.9% from $4.76 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 20.1% year over year (YoY) to $7.54 in fiscal 2027.

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ARES stock has declined 28% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX29.4% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF7.8% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 5, ARES stock declined 11.2% following the release of its worse-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted ot $1.5 billion, which failed to touch the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.45, also failing to surpass Wall Street estimates. 

Analysts are moderately bullish about ARES, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, 11 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” five suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Buy.” ARES’ average analyst price target is $161.67, indicating an upside of 60.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ARES 102.96 +2.50 +2.49%
Ares Management LP
XLF 50.92 +0.15 +0.30%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,811.80 -5.09 -0.07%
S&P 500 Index

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