Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Closes with Friday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash

Wheat is trading with contracts rallying double digits in the winter wheat contracts and MPLS following along. The wheat complex is showing mixed trade on Friday. Chicago SRW futures were down 3 ½ to 6 cents higher on the Friday session, with May 27 ¼ cents lower on the week. Open interest was down 3,105 contracts on Friday. KC HRW futures were down ¾ to 3 cents on the day, with front month May the lone exception, up ¼ cent. May fell 25 cents on the week. OI was down 3,077 contracts on Friday. MPLS spring wheat was 3 ¼ to 6 ¾ ents lower on Friday, with May 35 ¼ cents in the red on the week. 

Crude oil is back up $7.71 this morning, as risk is being put back in the market following the breakdown of US/Iran negotiations this weekend. The US is now expected to have their own blockade of the Strait of Hormuz starting this morning to try and cut off the flow of oil out of Iran. 

Commitment of Traders data showed CBT wheat specs flipping back to a net short of 5,633 contracts by a move of 14,274 contracts in the week ending on April 7. In KC wheat, managed money was net long 15,608 contracts, a 5,909 contract reduction on the week. MPLS wheat spec funds extended their record net long by 205 contracts to 20,361 contracts.

Export Sales data from Thursday has export sales commitments at 24.441 MMT, a 13% increase yr/yr. That matches the USDA estimate and is in line with the average sales pace. Shipments are 20.379 MMT as of April 2, 18% above a year ago. That is 83% of the USDA forecast and ahead of the 83% average shipping pace.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.71, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 11 1/2 cents

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.80 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents, currently up 11 3/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.90 3/4, up 1/4 cent, currently up 14 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.05, down 3/4 cent, currently up 14 1/4 cents

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.12 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.27, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 7 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 621-4 +16-4 +2.73%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 608-4 +17-6 +3.00%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.2150 +0.1000 +1.64%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 585-0 +14-0 +2.45%
Wheat
ZWN26 593-4 +12-6 +2.20%
Wheat

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
While the Stock Market Was Rallying, Palantir Stock Sold Off. Should You Buy the Dip in PLTR?
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 2
As Rigetti Launches Its Cepheus Quantum Computer, Should You Buy RGTI Stock Now?
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 3
Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 22
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
SanDisk Stock Is Exploding Higher—Is SNDK a Buy Before April 30 Earnings?
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 5
These 3 Unusually Active Mag 7 Calls Are Great Hail Mary Bets for Under $100
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.