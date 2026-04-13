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How Much Higher Can Soybean Meal Prices Go Here?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

July soybean meal (ZMN26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for July soybean meal futures that prices late last week have popped higher and the market produced a technically bullish weekly high close on a Friday. Price action late last week has also produced a bullish upside breakout from a choppy trading range.

Fundamentally, the U.S. soybean crushing pace remains strong amid solid demand. Also, spreaders who were long soybean oil (ZLK26) and short soybean meal (ZMK26) the past few weeks appear to be starting to unwind those trades, which should continue to boost meal.

A move in July soybean meal above chart resistance at $322.00 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $340.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $315.00.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZMK26 335.0 +3.2 +0.96%
Soybean Meal
ZMN26 330.9 +2.1 +0.64%
Soybean Meal
ZLK26 67.21 +0.12 +0.18%
Soybean Oil

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