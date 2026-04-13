How Much Higher Can Soybean Meal Prices Go Here?

July soybean meal (ZMN26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for July soybean meal futures that prices late last week have popped higher and the market produced a technically bullish weekly high close on a Friday. Price action late last week has also produced a bullish upside breakout from a choppy trading range.

Fundamentally, the U.S. soybean crushing pace remains strong amid solid demand. Also, spreaders who were long soybean oil (ZLK26) and short soybean meal (ZMK26) the past few weeks appear to be starting to unwind those trades, which should continue to boost meal.

A move in July soybean meal above chart resistance at $322.00 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $340.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $315.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):