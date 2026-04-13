Hilton Worldwide Earnings Preview: What to Expect

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is a hospitality company that manages, franchises, and leases hotels and resorts. Valued at a market cap of $74 billion, the company is scheduled to report fiscal Q1 2026 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28.
Before this event, analysts expect this hospitality company to report a profit of $1.94 per share, up 12.8% from $1.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $2.08 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 4%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HLT to report a profit of $9.05 per share, representing an 11.6% increase from $8.11 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 16.5% year-over-year to $10.54 in fiscal 2027.
HLT has rallied 54.1% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 29.4% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 20.2% uptick over the same time period.
On Feb. 11, shares of HLT surged marginally after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s total revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $3.1 billion, while its adjusted EPS improved 18.2% from the year-ago quarter, reaching $2.08. Strong international demand, stable group bookings, and continued cost discipline helped the company surpass Wall Street’s expectations.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about HLT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend "Strong Buy," three indicate "Moderate Buy,” and 11 suggest "Hold." The mean price target for HLT is $329, indicating a 1.7% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.