Hilton Worldwide Earnings Preview: What to Expect

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( HLT ) is a hospitality company that manages, franchises, and leases hotels and resorts. Valued at a market cap of $74 billion , the company is scheduled to report fiscal Q1 2026 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28.

Before this event, analysts expect this hospitality company to report a profit of $1.94 per share , up 12.8% from $1.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $2.08 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 4%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HLT to report a profit of $9.05 per share, representing an 11.6% increase from $8.11 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 16.5% year-over-year to $10.54 in fiscal 2027.

HLT has rallied 54.1% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 29.4% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 20.2% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 11, shares of HLT surged marginally after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s total revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $3.1 billion, while its adjusted EPS improved 18.2% from the year-ago quarter, reaching $2.08. Strong international demand, stable group bookings, and continued cost discipline helped the company surpass Wall Street’s expectations.