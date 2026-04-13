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American Electric Power’s Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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American Electric Power Company Inc_ logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
American Electric Power Company Inc_ logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $74.1 billion, American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, focused on regulated electricity transmission, distribution, and generation. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AEP serves over 5 million customers across 11 states, primarily in the Midwest and South.

It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $1.56 per share, up 1.3% from $1.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect AEP to report a profit of $6.33 per share, up 6% from $5.97 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 7.7% year over year to $6.82 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of AEP have rallied 32.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX29.4% return and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU24.6% rise over the same time frame.

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American Electric Power has pulled ahead of the broader market over the past year on the back of a powerful mix of earnings momentum and structural demand tailwinds. Consistent earnings beats signaled strong operational execution, while a surge in electricity demand, driven by energy-hungry data centers and AI infrastructure, has meaningfully strengthened its growth narrative. 

Additionally, AEP’s aggressive investment in transmission and grid expansion has reinforced its long-term earnings visibility, with management projecting steady high-single-digit growth. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about AEP’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, ten recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a “Moderate Buy," 12 suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for AEP is $137.95, implying a 1.2% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.96 -0.19 -0.40%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index
AEP 136.30 -0.85 -0.62%
American Electric Power Company

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