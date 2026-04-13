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What You Need to Know Ahead of Essex Property’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Essex Property Trust, Inc_ logo on phone and data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Essex Property Trust, Inc_ logo on phone and data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $16.1 billion, California-based Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the ownership, development, and management of multifamily apartment communities, primarily in high-demand West Coast markets such as California and the Seattle metropolitan area. The company generates the majority of its revenue through rental income from its large portfolio of over 250 apartment communities, benefiting from strong occupancy levels and limited housing supply in these regions. 

The REIT is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 28. Ahead of this event, analysts project Essex Property to report core FFO of $3.96 per share, a marginal dip from $3.97 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters, while missing in another quarter. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the REIT to report core FFO of $16.03 per share, up marginally from $15.94 per share in fiscal 2025. In addition, core FFO is expected to grow 4% year over year to $16.67 per share in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Essex Property have dipped 4.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX29.4% gain and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLRE11.6% rally over the same time frame. 

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Broader real estate headwinds, particularly high interest rates and cautious outlooks for rental growth, have hampered Essex Property’s momentum over the past year. 

Analysts' consensus view on ESS stock is cautious, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, four suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," 19 recommend a "Hold," and two have a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Essex Property is $277.73, indicating a potential upside of 11.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ESS 250.07 +0.04 +0.02%
Essex Property Trust
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 42.82 +0.09 +0.21%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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