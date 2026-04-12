Welltower Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Welltower Inc. (WELL), headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in health care infrastructure. Valued at $144.8 billion by market cap, the company invests in top senior housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems and delivers the health care infrastructure necessary to facilitate better treatment. The leading REIT is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 28.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WELL to report an FFO of $1.44 per share on a diluted basis, up 20% from $1.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect WELL to report FFO per share of $6.24, up 18% from $5.29 in fiscal 2025. Its FFO is expected to rise 13% year over year to $7.05 per share in fiscal 2027.

WELL stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 46.4% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 11.6% uptick over the same time frame.

WELL's strong performance was fueled by its senior housing portfolio, with same-store revenue growth and rising occupancy driving margin expansion. The company also actively repositioned its portfolio, investing $13.9 billion and divesting $7.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WELL stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” WELL’s average analyst price target is $231.89, indicating a potential upside of 11.9% from the current levels.