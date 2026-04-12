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Welltower Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Welltower Inc_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Welltower Inc_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Welltower Inc. (WELL), headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in health care infrastructure. Valued at $144.8 billion by market cap, the company invests in top senior housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems and delivers the health care infrastructure necessary to facilitate better treatment. The leading REIT is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 28. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WELL to report an FFO of $1.44 per share on a diluted basis, up 20% from $1.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect WELL to report FFO per share of $6.24, up 18% from $5.29 in fiscal 2025. Its FFO is expected to rise 13% year over year to $7.05 per share in fiscal 2027.

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WELL stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 46.4% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE11.6% uptick over the same time frame.

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WELL's strong performance was fueled by its senior housing portfolio, with same-store revenue growth and rising occupancy driving margin expansion. The company also actively repositioned its portfolio, investing $13.9 billion and divesting $7.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WELL stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” WELL’s average analyst price target is $231.89, indicating a potential upside of 11.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WELL 207.59 +1.25 +0.61%
Welltower Inc
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 42.82 +0.09 +0.21%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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