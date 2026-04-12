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Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Sherwin-Williams Co_ phone and laptop -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Sherwin-Williams Co_ phone and laptop -by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Commanding a market capitalization of $83.1 billion, The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is a leading global producer of paints and coatings, serving professional, industrial, and retail customers through a vertically integrated business model. The Ohio-based company operates a vast network of company-owned stores across North America, giving it strong control over distribution and pricing. Its operations are divided into three segments, Americas Group, Consumer Brands, and Performance Coatings, providing exposure to residential, commercial, and industrial markets. 

Sherwin-Williams is set to report its first-quarter results before the markets open on Tuesday, Apr. 28. Analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $2.34, up 4% year over year. The company’s earnings track record has been mixed, having exceeded Street expectations in three of the past four quarters while falling short once.

For the fiscal year 2026, Sherwin-Williams’ profit is expected to grow 4.2% annually to $11.8 per share. 

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Sherwin-Williams stock has lagged the broader market over the past year, with 1.9% gain, while the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 29.4%. The stock has also underperformed the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM), which posted an 51.4% gain over the same 52-week period.

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Shares of Sherwin-Williams have lagged the broader market over the past year primarily due to soft demand across its key end markets and muted growth expectations. Weakness in residential construction, commercial activity, and industrial demand has pressured volumes, while declines in DIY sales and mixed earnings results have weighed on investor sentiment. The company has also issued conservative profit guidance, with expectations falling below Wall Street estimates, reflecting ongoing macro headwinds. 

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy” overall. That includes 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buy” ratings, and 10 “Holds.” The mean price target of $385.71 indicates a 14.8% upside from current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SHW 336.11 +0.38 +0.11%
Sherwin-Williams Company
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index
IYM 185.46 +1.07 +0.58%
US Basic Materials Ishares ETF

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