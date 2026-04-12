Here's What to Expect From PACCAR’s Next Earnings Report

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles and a key player in the heavy-duty trucking industry. With a market cap of $66.9 billion, the company operates through well-known truck brands including Peterbilt, Kenworth, and DAF, which are recognized for their premium quality, performance, and reliability.

The industrial giant is set to announce its Q1 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28. Ahead of the event, analysts expect PACCAR to report a profit of $1.13 per share, down 22.6% from $1.46 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line projections three times over the past four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, PCAR is expected to deliver an EPS of $5.53, up 10.4% from $5.01 in 2025. Moreover, in fiscal 2027, its earnings are expected to grow 25% year over year to $6.91 per share.

PCAR shares have increased 43.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% returns and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 38.9% gains during the same time frame.

PACCAR has outpaced the broader market over the past year, driven by strong earnings performance, resilient truck demand and robust execution across its premium brands. A major contributor has been its high-margin aftermarket parts and financial services segments, which provide steady, recurring income and help offset the cyclical nature of truck sales. The company has also benefited from favorable industry conditions such as pricing power, tight inventories, and pre-buy demand ahead of emissions regulations, along with efficient operations that protect margins.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the stock’s prospects. PCAR has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include seven “Strong Buys,” and 12 “Holds.” It currently trades above the mean price target of $126.47.