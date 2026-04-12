Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From PACCAR’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Paccar Inc_ logo on phone and chart-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Paccar Inc_ logo on phone and chart-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles and a key player in the heavy-duty trucking industry. With a market cap of $66.9 billion, the company operates through well-known truck brands including Peterbilt, Kenworth, and DAF, which are recognized for their premium quality, performance, and reliability.

The industrial giant is set to announce its Q1 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28. Ahead of the event, analysts expect PACCAR to report a profit of $1.13 per share, down 22.6% from $1.46 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line projections three times over the past four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, PCAR is expected to deliver an EPS of $5.53, up 10.4% from $5.01 in 2025. Moreover, in fiscal 2027, its earnings are expected to grow 25% year over year to $6.91 per share.

www.barchart.com

PCAR shares have increased 43.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX29.4% returns and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI38.9% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

PACCAR has outpaced the broader market over the past year, driven by strong earnings performance, resilient truck demand and robust execution across its premium brands. A major contributor has been its high-margin aftermarket parts and financial services segments, which provide steady, recurring income and help offset the cyclical nature of truck sales. The company has also benefited from favorable industry conditions such as pricing power, tight inventories, and pre-buy demand ahead of emissions regulations, along with efficient operations that protect margins. 

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the stock’s prospects. PCAR has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include seven “Strong Buys,” and 12 “Holds.” It currently trades above the mean price target of $126.47.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PCAR 127.19 +0.14 +0.11%
Paccar Inc
XLI 171.52 -0.67 -0.39%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
The Selloffs in ServiceNow and Salesforce Stocks Are Disconnected, Says Wedbush. Should You Buy the Dips?
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 2
Wedbush: What You Need to Know About the Latest ‘Victory’ for Apple Stock
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 3
RTX Stock’s Unusually Active May 1 $220 Call Is a No Brainer
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
Super Micro Computer Is Auditing China Allegations Itself. Does That Make SMCI Stock a Buy?
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 5
As Rigetti Launches Its Cepheus Quantum Computer, Should You Buy RGTI Stock Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.