Apollo Global Management's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

New York-based Apollo Global Management, Inc. ( APO ) is a private equity firm that specializes in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. Valued at a market cap of $61.9 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this private equity firm to report a profit of $1.97 per share , up 19.4% from $1.65 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2025, APO’s EPS of $2.18 outpaced the consensus expectations by 14.1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect APO to report a profit of $8.58 per share, up 16.4% from $7.37 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 19.5% year-over-year to $10.25 in fiscal 2027.

APO has declined 14.8% over the past 52 weeks, trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 25.1% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 11% uptick over the same time period.

APO’s shares fell 8.6% on Feb. 27 after its affiliated private credit fund reduced its dividend to $0.31 per share from $0.38. The cut followed a markdown in the fund’s loan portfolio amid weakening credit quality. This development pointed to pressure within segments of its private credit holdings, particularly older or underperforming loans, and sparked concerns about the sustainability of income.