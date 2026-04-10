Tyson Foods' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) produces, distributes, and markets chicken, beef, pork, prepared foods, and related allied products. Valued at $23 billion by market cap, TSN is one of the world’s largest food companies and its products are marketed and sold to national and regional grocery retailers, regional grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, and industrial food processing companies. The global protein leader is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Monday, May 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TSN to report a profit of $0.81 per share on a diluted basis, down 12% from $0.92 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect TSN to report EPS of $3.95, down 4.1% from $4.12 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 16% year over year to $4.58 in fiscal 2027.

TSN stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 25.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 9.5% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 5.2% returns over the same time frame.

On Feb. 2, TSN shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.97 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $1.01. The company’s revenue stood at $14.3 billion, up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TSN stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven give a “Hold.” TSN’s average analyst price target is $70, indicating a potential upside of 7% from the current levels.