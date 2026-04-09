Here's What to Expect From ConocoPhillips's Next Earnings Report

Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips ( COP ) explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids. The company has a market cap of $152.6 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.63 on a diluted basis, down 22% from $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.09, up 15.1% from $6.16 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 5.9% year over year (YoY) to $7.51 in fiscal 2027.

COP stock has surged 37.9% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 24.2% rise , but lagging behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLE ) 42.1% return during the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, COP shares fell 2.4% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $1.4 billion, down from $2.3 billion in the same quarter last year. Additionally, COP’s adjusted EPS amounted to $1.02, failing to beat Wall Street estimates.