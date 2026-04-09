Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From ConocoPhillips's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Conoco Phillips HQ Sign - by MattGush via iStock
Conoco Phillips HQ Sign - by MattGush via iStock

Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips (COP) explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids. The company has a market cap of $152.6 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.63 on a diluted basis, down 22% from $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.09, up 15.1% from $6.16 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 5.9% year over year (YoY) to $7.51 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

COP stock has surged 37.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX24.2% rise, but lagging behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE42.1% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 5, COP shares fell 2.4% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $1.4 billion, down from $2.3 billion in the same quarter last year. Additionally, COP’s adjusted EPS amounted to $1.02, failing to beat Wall Street estimates. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on COP, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, 16 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” and one analyst advises “Moderate Sell” for the stock. COP’s average analyst price target is $132.82, indicating an upside of 4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 58.74 +0.69 +1.19%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
COP 126.98 +1.76 +1.41%
Conocophillips
$SPX 6,772.74 -10.07 -0.15%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Mark Cuban_ Image by Joe Seer via Shutterstock_ 1
Mark Cuban Say ‘Houses Are Going to Be Redesigned Completely’ for Robots — They Won’t Be Humanoids, They’ll Be Spiders Or Whatever ‘Optimal’ Shape
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 2
Huge, Unusual Intel Put Options Volume - a Bullish INTC Signal
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Soar as Oil Prices Plummet on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire, FOMC Minutes on Tap
Amazon pickup & returns building by Bryan Angelo via Unsplash 4
Stop Worrying About CapEx and Buy the Dip in Amazon Stock Here
A close-up shot of an emergency fire alarm by Lucian Coman via Shutterstock 5
Protect Your Profits Before It’s Too Late: The Options Strategy That Smart Investors Use Before a Drop
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.