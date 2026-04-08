International Paper's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Memphis, Tennessee-based International Paper Company (IP) produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $18.3 billion and operates through Packaging Solutions North America and Packaging Solutions EMEA segments. IP is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30, before the market opens.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.23 on a diluted basis, unchanged from its year-ago quarter. The company has failed to exceed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.78, up 990% from a loss per share of $0.20 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 69.1% year over year (YoY) to $3.01 in fiscal 2027.
IP stock has declined 18.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.7% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 26.7% return during the same time frame.
On Jan. 29, IP stock declined 6% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $6 billion, which topped the Wall Street estimates. However, the global paper and packaging company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.08, which failed to surpass the Street’s estimates.
Analysts are somewhat bullish on IP, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, six are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and another six suggest a “Hold” for the stock. IP’s average analyst price target is $46.88, indicating an upside of 28.2% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.