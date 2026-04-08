International Paper's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Memphis, Tennessee-based International Paper Company (IP) produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $18.3 billion and operates through Packaging Solutions North America and Packaging Solutions EMEA segments. IP is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30 , before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.23 on a diluted basis, unchanged from its year-ago quarter. The company has failed to exceed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.78, up 990% from a loss per share of $0.20 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 69.1% year over year (YoY) to $3.01 in fiscal 2027.

IP stock has declined 18.9% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 30.7% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 26.7% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 29, IP stock declined 6% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $6 billion, which topped the Wall Street estimates. However, the global paper and packaging company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.08, which failed to surpass the Street’s estimates.