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Here's What to Expect From Allstate's Next Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Allstate Corp sign on building -by ADXco via Shutterstock
Allstate Corp sign on building -by ADXco via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $54.6 billion, The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is a U.S.-based insurer that provides property and casualty insurance, along with a range of protection products and services, across the United States and Canada. It operates through multiple segments and distributes its offerings via agents, contact centers, and digital platforms under several well-known brands.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast ALL to report an adjusted EPS of $7.70, up significantly 118.1% from $3.53 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the insurer to report an adjusted EPS of $26.15, down 24.9% from $34.83 in fiscal 2025

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Shares of Allstate have returned 14.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX35.8% increase and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF16.6% return over the same period. 

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Shares of Allstate rose 3.9% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 4, with adjusted EPS of $14.31 far exceeding the analyst estimate and rising from $7.67 a year earlier. Investor sentiment was further boosted by capital return initiatives, including an 8% dividend increase to $1.08 per share and the announcement of a $4 billion share buyback program. Additionally, significantly improved underwriting performance such as Property-Liability income jumping to $4.01 billion and Protection Auto income rising to $1.85 billion.

Analysts' consensus view on Allstate’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," nine suggest "Hold," and two give a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target is $241.59, indicating a potential upside of 14.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALL 211.10 +0.57 +0.27%
Allstate Corp
XLF 51.07 +1.19 +2.39%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,756.92 +140.07 +2.12%
S&P 500 Index

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