Garmin's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $46.4 billion , Garmin Ltd. ( GRMN ) is a global technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of GPS-enabled devices and solutions, including wearables, fitness trackers, outdoor equipment, automotive systems, and aviation electronics. It also provides software platforms and services that help users track, analyze, and enhance their performance, navigation, and connectivity.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Garmin to report an adjusted EPS of $1.83 , an increase of 13.7% from $1.61 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the maker of personal navigation devices to report an adjusted EPS of $9.40, up 9.8% from $8.56 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Garmin have climbed 44.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.7% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 26.9% return over the period.

Shares of Garmin jumped 9.4% on Feb. 18 as the company reported strong Q4 2025 results , including $2.12 billion revenue (up 17%), $614 million operating income (up 19%), and pro forma EPS of $2.79 (up 16%). Investor optimism was further boosted by record full-year 2025 performance, with $7.25 billion revenue (up 15%), $1.88 billion operating income (up 18%), and record EPS of $8.56, showing consistent expansion across all segments.