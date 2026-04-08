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Robinhood Markets Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A concept image showing blocks going from 2025 Review to 2026 by Jo Panuwat D via Shutterstock
A concept image showing blocks going from 2025 Review to 2026 by Jo Panuwat D via Shutterstock

Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is a financial services company that operates a platform for investing in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrencies. Valued at a market cap of $62.7 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 28.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this financial services company to report a profit of $0.52 per share, up 40.5% from $0.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, HOOD’s EPS of $0.66 outpaced the consensus expectations by 4.8%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HOOD to report a profit of $2.26 per share, up 10.2% from $2.05 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 22.6% year-over-year to $2.77 in fiscal 2027.

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HOOD has soared 123% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.7% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF16.2% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Mar. 25, HOOD shares climbed 5% after the company’s board approved a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program. The plan replaces the prior authorization and increases available buyback capacity by more than $1.1 billion, with purchases expected over the next three years. The move was interpreted as a vote of confidence from management, particularly following a notable decline in the stock, suggesting they see meaningful long-term value at current levels.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about HOOD’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," two advise "Moderate Buy,” four suggest "Hold," and one indicates a “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for HOOD is $116.24, indicating a 55.8% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 50.99 +1.11 +2.23%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,756.77 +139.92 +2.11%
S&P 500 Index
HOOD 72.47 +2.82 +4.05%
Robinhood Markets Inc Cl A

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