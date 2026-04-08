Robinhood Markets Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood Markets, Inc. ( HOOD ) is a financial services company that operates a platform for investing in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrencies. Valued at a market cap of $62.7 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 28.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this financial services company to report a profit of $0.52 per share , up 40.5% from $0.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, HOOD’s EPS of $0.66 outpaced the consensus expectations by 4.8%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HOOD to report a profit of $2.26 per share, up 10.2% from $2.05 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 22.6% year-over-year to $2.77 in fiscal 2027.

HOOD has soared 123% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.7% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 16.2% uptick over the same time period.

On Mar. 25, HOOD shares climbed 5% after the company’s board approved a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program . The plan replaces the prior authorization and increases available buyback capacity by more than $1.1 billion, with purchases expected over the next three years. The move was interpreted as a vote of confidence from management, particularly following a notable decline in the stock, suggesting they see meaningful long-term value at current levels.