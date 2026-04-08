Automatic Data Processing Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Roseland, New Jersey-based Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions worldwide. The company has a market cap of $82 billion and operates through Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) segments. ADP is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 29 , before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.30 on a diluted basis, up 7.8% from $3.06 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $10.96, up 9.5% from $10.01 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10% year over year (YoY) to $12.06 in fiscal 2027.

ADP stock has declined 27.6% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 30.7% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 49.8% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 29, ADP shares declined 1.9% following the release of its mixed Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue increased nearly 6% from the prior year’s quarter to $5.4 billion, but failed to surpass the Street’s estimates . However, ADP’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.62, which successfully came in on top of Wall Street estimates.