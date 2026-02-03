Soybeans Following Bean Oil Higher

Soybeans are trading with 6 to 8 cent gains at Tuesday’s midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 6 3/4 cents lower at $10.03 1/2. Soymeal futures are $2.30 lower, with Soy Oil futures up 125 points.

The Treasury issued guidance on the 45Z tax credit this morning, adding some premium to bean oil and lessening some uncertainty.

USDA’s monthly Fats & Oils report from Monday afternoon showed a total of 229.84 million bushels of soybeans crushed in December, shy of trade estimates. That was still 4.24% above November and 5.59% larger yr/yr. Marketing year crush since September has totaled 891.58 million bushels, which is up 7.43% from the same period last year.

EU soybean imports have totaled 7.29 MMT, from July 1 to February 1, which is down 1.33 MMT from the same period last year.

