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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Ventas’ Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ventas Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Ventas Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Ventas, Inc. (VTR), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. Valued at $39.4 billion by market cap, the company owns seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and medical office buildings in the U.S. and Canada. The leading healthcare REIT is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VTR to report an FFO of $0.91 per share on a diluted basis, up 8.3% from $0.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has beat or matched Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect VTR to report FFO of $3.84 per share, up 10.3% from $3.48 per share in fiscal 2025. Its FFO is expected to rise 9.1% year over year to $4.19 per share in fiscal 2027. 

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VTR stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 30.4% during this period. However, it notably outpaced the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE9.7% uptick over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 5, VTR shares closed up by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $0.89 per share met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $1.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.5 billion. VTR expects full-year FFO in the range of $3.78 to $3.88 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VTR stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” VTR’s average analyst price target is $92.85, indicating a potential upside of 11% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VTR 83.64 +0.69 +0.83%
Ventas Inc
$SPX 6,616.85 +5.02 +0.08%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 41.72 -0.04 -0.10%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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