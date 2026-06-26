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Here's What to Expect From Fifth Third Bancorp's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fifth Third Bancorp ban location by-Joe Hendrickson via iStock
Fifth Third Bancorp ban location by-Joe Hendrickson via iStock

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that offers a wide range of financial products and services. Valued at $49.8 billion by market cap, the company’s principal businesses include retail banking, commercial banking, investment advisory, and data processing. The leading regional bank is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 17.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FITB to report a profit of $0.98 per share on a diluted basis, up 8.9% from $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect FITB to report EPS of $4.12, up 13.5% from $3.63 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 18.5% year over year to $4.88 in fiscal 2027. 

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FITB stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 38.7% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF4% gains over the same time frame.

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FITB outperformed due to the Comerica acquisition, which expanded loans, deposits, and boosted both commercial and consumer banking. In addition, commercial loans were strong in manufacturing and construction, while Southeast household growth hit 8% with 10 new branches. Furthermore, wealth management and commercial payments each reached $1 billion annualized fee run rates. Management expects $360 million in cost savings this year and sees continued gains from integration and Texas/Southwest expansion, though macro risks remain.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FITB stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” FITB’s average analyst price target is $57.55, indicating a potential upside of 2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FITB 56.41 +1.45 +2.64%
Fifth Third Bancorp
XLF 53.45 -0.27 -0.50%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,357.49 -0.73 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index

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