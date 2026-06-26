What to Expect From Regions Financial's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a financial holding company that provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. With a market cap of $25.2 billion, the company provides consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, credit life insurance, leasing, commercial accounts receivable factoring, specialty mortgage financing, and securities brokerage services. The leading banking and financial services provider is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 17.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect RF to report a profit of $0.64 per share on a diluted basis, up 6.7% from $0.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect RF to report EPS of $2.60, up 11.6% from $2.33 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.6% year over year to $2.85 in fiscal 2027.

RF stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 31% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 4% gains over the same time frame.

RF’s strong C&I lending and lower deposit costs drove results, though NIM fell on tighter spreads. Management expects NII growth in 2026 on loan pipelines, deposit repricing, and improving credit trends.

On Apr. 17, RF shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.62 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.61. The company’s adjusted revenue was $1.87 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.91 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on RF stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 13 give a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” RF’s average analyst price target is $30.52, indicating a potential upside of 1.8% from the current levels.