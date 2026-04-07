Dear Morgan Stanley Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 15

Morgan Stanley (MS) is set to announce its Q1 2026 earnings report on April 15, and this time, investors are more focused on a rapidly changing macro environment for banks rather than the company’s own financial performance. While trading activity has seen an increase due to volatility in the first quarter, investment banking is still making a slow recovery, with deal pipelines still below peak-cycle levels.

The company’s stock is down 5% year-to-date (YTD), but that lack of performance is not what investors want to know about on the upcoming earnings call. The fee-based wealth management revenues are under pressure, and financial advisory also looks soft. In such circumstances, why MS stock continues to trade at the current premium is what analysts hope to find out on April 15.

About Morgan Stanley Stock

Morgan Stanley operates as a financial holding company. It offers a range of financial products and services to financial institutions, corporations, individuals, and governments. The company operates in the Wealth Management, Institutional Securities, and Investment Management segments. Additionally, it also offers fixed income, equity, and alternatives & solutions, as well as liquidity and overlay services.

The stock has performed slightly worse than the S&P 500 Index ($SPX). Morgan Stanley is down 5%, while the S&P 500 has lost 3.7% so far this year. Interestingly, the State Street SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) has been flat YTD, resulting in a significant underperformance for MS stock.

Owing to the uncertainty surrounding policy rates, banking stocks are under pressure. However, despite the relatively poor stock performance, the stock still trades at a forward P/E of 14.59x, slightly above its five-year average. The forward price-to-book ratio, generally more relevant for banking stocks' valuation, shows a fairer picture of how overvalued the stock is right now. The forward PB multiple of 2.42x is more than twice the sector average of 1.16x and 32% higher than Morgan Stanley’s own five-year average.

MS stock is also trading at a dividend yield of 2.36%, which may not be as attractive as the sector average of 2.92%, but for a premium stock, it isn’t too bad. Having said that, MS has traded at a five-year average dividend yield of 2.94%, so income-focused investors might want to wait a bit more for the stock to revert to its historic dividend yield.

Morgan Stanley Stock Earnings

Morgan Stanley reported a solid performance in its fourth-quarter FY 2025 earnings on Jan. 15. For Q4, revenue totaled $17.9 billion, while full-year revenue came in at $70.6 billion. Net income for the quarter reached $4.4 billion. The company ended the year with a CET1 ratio of 15%. It returned capital to shareholders through $4.6 billion in share buybacks for the full year, including $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

The company is set to announce its first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 15. Management previously projected a mix of challenging and supportive conditions to continue in 2026. CFO Sharon Yeshaya expects net interest income (NII) to remain roughly flat in the first quarter of 2026. However, NII is anticipated to show a gradual increase as 2026 progresses.

What Are Analysts Saying About MS Stock?

Ahead of its Q1 earnings, MS stock is receiving considerable analyst attention. On April 7, UBS analyst Erika Najarian upgraded the stock from “Neutral” to “Buy” while also raising her price target from $195 to $196. The firm sees the recent pullback, caused by the geopolitical tensions and AI disruptions, as a buying opportunity. It highlighted the company’s leading position in the wealth management and advisory business and the potential for major IPOs as major upcoming catalysts.

The majority of the Wall Street analysts covering MS stock recommend holding it, indicating a neutral analyst sentiment reflecting the current banking environment. However, bullish estimates suggest that the stock could reach as high as $221. The highest price target reflects 32% upside from the current levels.