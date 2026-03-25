Morgan Stanley's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

New York-based Morgan Stanley ( MS ) is a financial holding company that provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $260.9 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $2.92 per share , representing an increase of 12.3% from $2.60 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $11.12, indicating a 8.9% rise from $10.21 reported in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise nearly 7.1% year over year (YoY) to $11.91 in fiscal 2027.

MS stock has surged 33.5% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.7% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 1.7% decline during the same time frame.

On Jan. 15, Morgan Stanley shares rose 5.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net revenue increased 10% from the prior year’s quarter to $17.9 billion, pushed upwards by a growth in its investments, commissions and fees, and asset management revenues, and coming in on top of the Street’s estimates . Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.68, also surpassing Wall Street estimates.