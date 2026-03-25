Morgan Stanley's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

New York-based Morgan Stanley (MS) is a financial holding company that provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $260.9 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.
Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $2.92 per share, representing an increase of 12.3% from $2.60 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.
For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $11.12, indicating a 8.9% rise from $10.21 reported in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise nearly 7.1% year over year (YoY) to $11.91 in fiscal 2027.
MS stock has surged 33.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 1.7% decline during the same time frame.
On Jan. 15, Morgan Stanley shares rose 5.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net revenue increased 10% from the prior year’s quarter to $17.9 billion, pushed upwards by a growth in its investments, commissions and fees, and asset management revenues, and coming in on top of the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.68, also surpassing Wall Street estimates.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, six are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three advise a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining 18 analysts are neutral, having a “Hold” for the stock. MS’ average analyst price target is $193.22, indicating an upside of 16.5% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.