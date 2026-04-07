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eBay's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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EBay Inc_ logo by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
EBay Inc_ logo by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $43.8 billion, eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a global e-commerce company that operates marketplace platforms connecting buyers and sellers across the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and other international markets. It enables users to list, buy, sell, and pay for a wide range of products through its website and mobile apps.

The San Jose, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect EBAY to report a profit of $1.28 per share, up 12.3% from $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the e-commerce company to report an EPS of $4.83, an increase of 15.6% from $4.18 in fiscal 2025

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Shares of eBay have climbed 59.7% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 29.7% surge and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY) nearly 19% return over the period. 

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Shares of eBay rose 3.1% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 18. The company forecast Q1 2026 revenue of $3 billion - $3.05 billion, well above analysts’ estimate. Investor sentiment was further boosted by its announcement to acquire Depop from Etsy for nearly $1.2 billion, strengthening its position in the fast-growing pre-owned fashion market. Additionally, eBay projected Q1 2026 GMV of $21.5 billion - $21.9 billion (above estimate) and reported solid Q4 2025 results, including $2.97 billion revenue and 10% GMV growth to $21.24 billion, reinforcing confidence.

Analysts' consensus view on eBay’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 34 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," 22 indicate “Hold,” and one advises "Moderate Sell." The average analyst price target is $100.39, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 3% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 107.34 -1.70 -1.56%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
EBAY 97.43 -0.28 -0.29%
Ebay Inc
$SPX 6,580.10 -31.73 -0.48%
S&P 500 Index

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