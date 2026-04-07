Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Intel Could Score Major Packaging Customers. Should You Buy INTC Stock Now?

Pathikrit Bose - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Intel (INTC) has been derided for squandering its leadership position in the chip race while also not leveraging its capabilities fully as a full-stack provider of everything semiconductors. No wonder it is languishing behind peers like Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), and Broadcom (AVGO).

However, under the leadership of industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan, Intel is finally looking to regain its mojo. While the 18A chip and the strategic move to separate the design and foundry businesses can be long-term triggers if played out correctly, the company's packaging business is also gaining traction.

With partners like Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco (CSCO) already on board, media reports have emerged that Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) are also mulling onboarding Intel as one of their advanced packaging partners. INTC stock went up marginally on the news, but it is already up 41% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Thus, can this provide another leg up for INTC stock this year? Let's find out.

www.barchart.com

Advanced Packaging: Ace up the Sleeve

The advanced chip packaging market is a growing and lucrative one, with forecasts of the same reaching $55 billion by 2030. Although TSMC (TSM) is the undisputed leader with a market share of more than 60%, Intel is slowly but surely carving out its place in this space.

Currently, Intel captures just a high single-digit share of the outsourced advanced packaging market, though this figure is expanding rapidly. The massive total addressable market allows the company to secure billions in new revenue simply by acting as a secondary supplier for tech giants trying to avoid Asian supply chain bottlenecks.

What works in favor of Intel is that the company possesses a unique structural advantage by operating as an integrated systems foundry right on American soil. Competitors like Amkor (AMKR) and ASE excel at outsourced assembly but cannot manufacture the underlying silicon wafers. Then, compared to TSMC and Samsung, Intel differentiates itself through geographic security and specialized interconnect technologies. 

Notably, the company invested heavily in New Mexico to offer massive floor space dedicated to its embedded multi-die interconnect bridge technology. This provides a cost-effective alternative to the standard methods used by rivals. Operating domestic facilities also allows the company to easily win lucrative defense contracts that strictly require secure North American supply chains, a hurdle its Asian competitors simply cannot clear.

Finally, to capture more market share, Intel is aggressively rolling out its next-generation three-dimensional stacking technologies known as Foveros Omni and Foveros Direct. These advanced offerings enable direct copper-to-copper bonding, which drastically reduces power consumption while multiplying bandwidth between individual chiplets. The company is also pioneering the industry transition toward glass substrates, representing a massive material science upgrade over traditional organic bases that permits significantly larger chip packages. By expanding massive facilities in Malaysia and scaling its hybrid bonding techniques to achieve sub-ten-micron bump pitches, the company is equipping cloud hyperscalers with the necessary engineering tools required to build custom AI accelerators that can genuinely rival traditional monolithic processors.

Financials Not up There but Stabilizing

Intel has faced significant challenges over the past decade, recording negative compound annual growth rates of -0.46% for revenue and -45.59% for earnings. While INTC stock has risen approximately 61% during this period, the majority of that appreciation occurred after the U.S. government acquired roughly a 10% stake in the company.

There are modest signs of stabilization in the financial performance. Over the past nine quarters, Intel has beaten consensus earnings estimates on six occasions. The most recent quarter also delivered beats on both revenue and earnings.

Revenue declined 4% year-over-year (YoY) to $13.7 billion. The client computing segment, which remains the largest, fell 7% to $8.2 billion. However, this segment could see improvement in the coming quarters with the launch of the company’s first AI PC platform built on the Intel 18A process, the Intel Core Ultra Series 3. Revenue from the data center and AI segment grew 9% to $4.7 billion, while the Foundry business increased 4% to $4.5 billion.

Earnings per share rose 15% to $0.15, exceeding the $0.08 consensus estimate. This marked the second consecutive quarter of beating earnings expectations.

Cash flow from operations for 2025 totaled $9.7 billion, up from $8.3 billion in the prior year. The company ended the quarter with $14.3 billion in cash and equivalents, comfortably exceeding its short-term debt of $2.5 billion.

Valuation metrics are mixed. The forward P/E ratio of 104.21 is well above the sector median of 21.63, but the forward P/S of 4.70 and forward P/CF of 17.72 appear more reasonable relative to sector medians of 2.97 and 16.50, respectively.

Analyst Opinion on INTC Stock

Considering all, analysts still rate INTC stock a consensus “Hold.” The mean target price has already been surpassed, whereas the high target price of $66 denotes an upside potential of about 30% from current levels. Out of 45 analysts covering the stock, five have a “Strong Buy” rating, one has a “Moderate Buy” rating, 34 have a “Hold” rating, one has a “Moderate Sell” rating, and four have a “Strong Sell” rating.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Pathikrit Bose did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 366.92 -5.96 -1.60%
Microsoft Corp
NVDA 173.86 -3.78 -2.13%
Nvidia Corp
GOOGL 299.20 -0.79 -0.26%
Alphabet Cl A
GOOG 297.45 -0.21 -0.07%
Alphabet Cl C
AVGO 322.58 +8.15 +2.59%
Broadcom Ltd
CSCO 80.07 -0.36 -0.45%
Cisco Systems Inc
INTC 51.65 +0.87 +1.71%
Intel Corp
AMD 216.34 -3.84 -1.74%
Adv Micro Devices
AMKR 46.19 -0.84 -1.79%
Amkor Technology
AMZN 209.41 -3.38 -1.59%
Amazon.com Inc
TSM 336.20 -5.56 -1.63%
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

Most Popular News

Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 1
Nike’s Real Problem Isn’t Sales: It’s Relevance
Costco Wholesale Corp membership cards- by Sadi-Santos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 1
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Higher on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Hopes, U.S. Inflation Data Awaited
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 4
Dell Announced Major AI-Driven Layoffs in March 2026. What Comes Next for Dividend-Paying DELL Stock?
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 5
Nebius Stock: A Hidden AI Gem or Too Risky to Touch?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.