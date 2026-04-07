Arch Capital's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, provides financial services. With a market cap of $34.5 billion, the company offers life, health, and property insurance and reinsurance products, as well as mortgage insurance products. The insurance giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 28.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect ACGL to report a profit of $2.48 per share on a diluted basis, up 61% from $1.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect ACGL to report EPS of $9.39, down 4.6% from $9.84 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 8.6% year over year to $10.20 in fiscal 2027.
ACGL stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 10.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 12.9% returns over the same time frame.
On Feb. 9, ACGL shares closed down by 4.8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.98 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.49. The company’s net premiums written stood at $3.6 billion, down 4.5% year over year.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on ACGL stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 10 give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” ACGL’s average analyst price target is $108.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.4% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.