Arch Capital's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, provides financial services. With a market cap of $34.5 billion, the company offers life, health, and property insurance and reinsurance products, as well as mortgage insurance products. The insurance giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 28.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ACGL to report a profit of $2.48 per share on a diluted basis, up 61% from $1.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect ACGL to report EPS of $9.39, down 4.6% from $9.84 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 8.6% year over year to $10.20 in fiscal 2027.

ACGL stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 10.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 12.9% returns over the same time frame.

On Feb. 9, ACGL shares closed down by 4.8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.98 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.49. The company’s net premiums written stood at $3.6 billion, down 4.5% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ACGL stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 10 give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” ACGL’s average analyst price target is $108.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.4% from the current levels.