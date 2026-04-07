Here's What to Expect From Pentair's Next Earnings Report

Pentair plc (PNR), headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, provides various water solutions. Valued at $13.9 billion by market cap, the company designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and residential water treatment products and systems, including pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon, commercial ice machines, conventional filtration, and water treatment systems. The global leader in the water treatment industry is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PNR to report a profit of $1.17 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.4% from $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect PNR to report EPS of $5.35, up 8.7% from $4.92 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.4% year over year to $5.85 in fiscal 2027.

PNR stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 9.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 39.6% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 3, PNR shares closed down more than 10% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $1.18, up 9.3% year over year. The company’s sales increased 4.9% from the year-ago quarter to $1 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PNR stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” four give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” PNR’s average analyst price target is $113.94, indicating a notable potential upside of 31.7% from the current levels.