Want to Profit From the Artemis II Mission? Lockheed Martin and Boeing Could Be 2 Top Stocks to Buy.

The successful launch of Artemis II marks a pivotal moment in the next era of human space exploration. As NASA pushes toward a sustained presence on the moon — and eventually Mars — the Artemis program is unlocking a multibillion-dollar ecosystem spanning launch systems, spacecraft, and mission-critical technologies.

At the center of this effort are aerospace giants like Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA), two companies playing indispensable roles in making Artemis II possible. Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor behind the Orion spacecraft , the advanced crew capsule designed to carry astronauts safely beyond low Earth orbit and back to Earth. Meanwhile, Boeing is a core developer of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) , the powerful rocket responsible for propelling Orion and its crew into space.

Together, these companies form the backbone of the Artemis architecture, supplying the critical hardware and engineering expertise required for deep-space missions. As governments ramp up spending on lunar exploration and the broader space economy accelerates, let’s take a closer look at the firms turning these ambitions into reality.

Stock #1: Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin is one of the world’s largest aerospace and defense contractors, specializing in advanced military aircraft, missile systems, space technologies, and mission-critical defense solutions. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company serves as a key supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense and allied governments worldwide, with operations spanning aeronautics, missiles and fire control, rotary and mission systems, and space. Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of around $143.5 billion , reflecting its scale and central role in global defense and space programs.

LMT stock has delivered strong outperformance versus the broader market. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock is up 37% , significantly ahead of the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 22% returns over the same period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, LMT stock has risen 29%, compared to a 4% decline for the S&P 500, driven by geopolitical demand and defense-spending tailwinds.

Moreover, escalating global geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, have significantly increased demand for missile defense systems, fighter jets, and advanced weaponry. Those are areas where Lockheed dominates.

In terms of valuation, the stock trades at 20.6 times forward earnings, which is higher than the sector median and its own five-year average.

Lockheed reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Jan. 29. In Q4, revenue rose 9% year-over-year (YOY) to $20.3 billion . Net earnings surged to $1.3 billion (or $5.80 per share) from $527 million (or $2.22 per share) in the prior-year period, reflecting improved program execution.

For the full year, sales increased 6% YOY to $75 billion. However, net income declined to $5 billion from $5.3 billion in 2024, while EPS fell to $21.49 from $22.31, reflecting the impact of program charges and cost pressures earlier in the year. Nevertheless, Lockheed exited the year with a massive backlog of $194 billion, providing multi-year revenue visibility and underpinning future growth.

Management issued constructive 2026 guidance, forecasting revenue of $77.5 billion to $80 billion and EPS of $29.35 to $30.25. That implies a strong earnings rebound driven by improved execution and sustained global defense demand.

Analysts tracking LMT stock project earnings to reach $29.93 per share in fiscal 2026 , indicating an increase of roughly 5% YOY.

Wall Street’s outlook on the stock leans bullish, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of 24 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend a “Strong Buy,” 16 suggest a “Hold,” and one has a “Strong Sell" rating.

The average analyst price target of $655.91 indicates potential upside of 5% from the current levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high price target of $775 suggests that LMT could rally as much as 24% from here.

Stock #2: Boeing (BA)

Boeing is one of the world’s largest aerospace and defense companies, engaged in the design, manufacture, and servicing of commercial airplanes, military aircraft, satellites, and space systems. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Boeing operates across key segments including Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space & Security, and Global Services. The company has a market cap of around $163.5 billion , reflecting its scale and ongoing recovery in commercial aviation alongside steady defense demand.

BA stock is up nearly 24% over the past 52 weeks but down around 4% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 over the past year while slightly lagging this year. In 2026, the stock has pulled back as renewed scrutiny around quality control, production delays, and margin pressures has weighed on investor sentiment.

That said, shares seems to be regaining traction with the launch of Artemis II and support from Boeing's defense and space business, with new contracts such as recent missile systems agreement with the Pentagon. BA stock surged 5% on March 31 and another 4% on April 1.

Priced at 459 times forward earnings, BA stock trades at a premium to the sector median.

Boeing reported its Q4 and full-year 2025 results on Jan. 27, showcasing a sharp rise in revenue. During the quarter, revenue surged 57% YOY to $23.9 billion , while the company swung to core EPS of $9.92 from a loss of $5.90 in the prior-year period, marking a significant turnaround.

For the full year, Boeing generated $89.5 billion in revenue, up 34% YOY as deliveries reached their highest level since 2018, reflecting a recovery in commercial aviation demand. Importantly, Boeing ended the year with a record backlog of $682 billion, providing strong long-term visibility.

Analysts tracking BA project earnings improvement of 104% YOY to $0.47 in fiscal 2026 .

Wall Street is bullish overall, with a consensus “Strong Buy” rating . Out of the 29 analysts covering BA stock, 21 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three advise a “Moderate Buy,” four analysts are playing it safe with a “Hold,” and one has a “Strong Sell" rating.

The average analyst price target of $268.81 indicates potential upside of 29%. The Street-high target of $307 suggests that BA stock could surge as much as 47% from here.