Here's What to Expect From RTX Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Arlington, Virginia-based RTX Corporation ( RTX ) is an aerospace and defense company that provides systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $264.1 billion , the company operates through Collins Aerospace (Collins), Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon segments.

RTX is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Apr. 21, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.51 on a diluted basis, up 2.7% from $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.81, up 8.3% from $6.29 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.1% year over year (YoY) to $7.50 in fiscal 2027.

RTX stock has surged 66.7% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 22% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 23.1% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 27, RTX shares grew 3.7% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 12.1% year-over-year to $24.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.55, also coming on top of Wall Street estimates.