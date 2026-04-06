Intuitive Surgical's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $160.5 billion, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) develops and markets advanced medical technologies that enable physicians to perform minimally invasive procedures, including its flagship da Vinci Surgical System and Ion endoluminal platform. It also provides integrated instruments, support services, and digital solutions to enhance surgical outcomes and hospital performance worldwide.
The Sunnyvale, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast Intuitive Surgical to report an EPS of $1.63, up 15.6% from $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the medical device maker to post an EPS of $8.25, a 14.3% increase from $7.22 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 15.2% year-over-year to $9.50 in fiscal 2027.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical have risen marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) nearly 22% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 8.3% return over the same period.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical fell marginally following its Q4 2025 results on Jan. 22 as the company projected slower 2026 da Vinci procedure growth of 13% - 15% compared to 18% in 2025, signaling a moderation in demand. Investor sentiment was further weighed down by expected margin pressure, with adjusted gross margins guided to 67% - 68% (vs. 67.6% in 2025), including an estimated ~1.2% tariff impact on revenue. Additionally, concerns arose from higher operating expense growth of 11% - 15% in 2026 and a decline in Ion system placements.
Analysts' consensus view on ISRG stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 30 analysts covering the stock, 19 suggest a "Strong Buy," two give a "Moderate Buy," eight recommend a "Hold," and one has a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Intuitive Surgical is $619.85, indicating a potential upside of 37.1% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.