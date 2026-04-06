Intuitive Surgical's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $160.5 billion , Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) develops and markets advanced medical technologies that enable physicians to perform minimally invasive procedures, including its flagship da Vinci Surgical System and Ion endoluminal platform. It also provides integrated instruments, support services, and digital solutions to enhance surgical outcomes and hospital performance worldwide.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast Intuitive Surgical to report an EPS of $1.63 , up 15.6% from $1.41 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the medical device maker to post an EPS of $8.25, a 14.3% increase from $7.22 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 15.2% year-over-year to $9.50 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical have risen marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) nearly 22% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 8.3% return over the same period.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical fell marginally following its Q4 2025 results on Jan. 22 as the company projected slower 2026 da Vinci procedure growth of 13% - 15% compared to 18% in 2025, signaling a moderation in demand. Investor sentiment was further weighed down by expected margin pressure, with adjusted gross margins guided to 67% - 68% (vs. 67.6% in 2025), including an estimated ~1.2% tariff impact on revenue. Additionally, concerns arose from higher operating expense growth of 11% - 15% in 2026 and a decline in Ion system placements.