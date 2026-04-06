Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From 3M Company's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Saint Paul, Minnesota-based 3M Company (MMM) provides diversified technology services in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market cap of $75.5 billion and operates through Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, and Consumer segments. MMM is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.02 on a diluted basis, up 7.5% from $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.66, up 7.4% from $8.06 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.7% year over year (YoY) to $9.33 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

MMM stock has declined 2.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX22% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI23.1% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 20, MMM stock dropped nearly 7% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.1 billion, up 2.1% from its year-ago value and surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.83, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. However, investor confidence was brought down by a 510 basis point drop in its operating margin, weighed down by significant special items. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on MMM, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, eight are recommending a “Strong Buy,” seven analysts advise “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. MMM’s average analyst price target is $177.60, indicating an upside of 22.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 163.60 -0.17 -0.10%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,582.69 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
MMM 144.47 -0.78 -0.54%
3M Company

Most Popular News

Biotech research by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
The Next Big AI Winner Might Not Be a Tech Company
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
Cathie Wood Is Selling Nvidia Stock. Should You?
A sunset over a fuel tanker by Sebastian via Pixabay 3
The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Isn't Ending Anytime Soon. 3 Charts I'm Watching to Determine What Comes Next.
Image of Cathie Wood via Wikimedia Commons 4
Amidst a Major Selloff, Cathie Wood Was Buying Circle Stock. Why?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 5
Intel Has Unusual Put Option Volume - Signals Upside in INTC Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.