Here's What to Expect From 3M Company's Next Earnings Report

Saint Paul, Minnesota-based 3M Company ( MMM ) provides diversified technology services in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market cap of $75.5 billion and operates through Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, and Consumer segments. MMM is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.02 on a diluted basis, up 7.5% from $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.66, up 7.4% from $8.06 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.7% year over year (YoY) to $9.33 in fiscal 2027.

MMM stock has declined 2.2% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 22% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 23.1% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 20, MMM stock dropped nearly 7% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.1 billion, up 2.1% from its year-ago value and surpassing the Street’s estimates . Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.83, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. However, investor confidence was brought down by a 510 basis point drop in its operating margin, weighed down by significant special items.