What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for General Mills Stock?

Founded in 1866, Minneapolis, Minnesota-based General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The company has a market capitalization of $25.5 billion and operates through North America Retail, International, North America Pet, and North America Foodservice segments. The company offers ready-to-eat cereals, convenient meals, and snacks under brands including Annies, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, and more.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, but have outperformed in 2026. GIS stock has declined 19.9% over the past 52 weeks and has grown 3% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14% over the past year and risen 1.3% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, GIS has underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 10.7% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 13.2% increase this year.

General Mills shares have not been a winner in the eyes of Wall Street investors for a while due to its weaker-than-usual fundamentals. As a defensive stock option, investing in GIS should have been the go-to way for investors to safeguard their investments. However, the company has reported declining sales over the past two years, indicating a decline in demand for its products. Moreover, its revenue is also supposed to remain flat over the next year, according to Wall Street analysts.

For the fiscal year ending in May 2026, analysts expect GIS to report a 13.3% year-over-year decline in adjusted EPS to $3.65. The company has a good earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

GIS has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include three “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.”

The configuration has remained somewhat stable in recent months.

On Jan. 5, Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Carey maintained a “Hold” rating on General Mills stock and lowered its price target from $51 to $49.

GIS’ mean price target of $53.63 indicates a 12% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $70 suggests a robust 46.2% upside potential from current price levels.