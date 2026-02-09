Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Hershey Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Founded in 1894, Hershey, Pennsylvania-based Hershey Company (HSY) engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $47 billion and offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums, and more items under world-renowned brands.

Shares of the company have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. HSY stock has surged 52% over the past 52 weeks and has grown 27.2% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14% over the past year and risen 1.3% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, HSY has also outperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 10.7% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 13.2% increase this year.

On Feb. 5, HSY shares rose more than 9% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $3.1 billion and surpassed Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.71, also beating Wall Street estimates by 22.1%. HSY also forecasted a full-year adjusted EPS of $8.20 to $8.52, well above the consensus of $7.07.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect HSY to report a 30.7% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $8.25. The company has a good earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

HSY has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include five “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” 16 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration has become more bullish in recent months, with the stock currently carrying five “Strong Buys,” up from three two months ago.

On Feb. 6, DA Davidson analyst Brian Holland maintained a “Neutral” rating for HSY stock and raised its price target from $207 to $243.

HSY’s mean price target of $203.52 suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium. Its Street-high target of $250 suggests an 8% upside potential from current price levels.