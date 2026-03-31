Down 24% in 2026, Should You Buy the Dip in Microsoft Stock?

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a preeminent American multinational technology conglomerate evolving from a pioneer in personal computing software to a dominant force in the global cloud and artificial intelligence sectors. The company’s portfolio includes the ubiquitous Windows operating system, Xbox gaming, Microsoft 365 productivity tool suite, and LinkedIn. The company has pivoted to a cloud- and AI-first strategy as it looks to leverage its Azure platform, along with its partnership with OpenAI, to become the leader in the next evolution of generative AI.

Founded in 1975, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft Stock Plunges

Microsoft’s stock has faced some downward bearish pressure in recent times, with the stock retreating 24% year-to-date (YTD), causing its market cap to slip from $3 trillion to $2.6 trillion. However, despite the significant pressure, MSFT stock stands at a loss of just 3% in 52 weeks, showcasing incredible resilience while the broader market selloff continues.

Compared to the S&P 500 Information Tech Index ($SRIT), Microsoft has underperformed in 2026; the tech index has dropped 11% YTD against Microsoft’s 24% plunge, highlighting a deeper correction than many hardware or semiconductor stocks. Microsoft, being the defensive anchor within the “Magnificent Seven,” lands the index among the bottom tier of performers within the market.

Microsoft Strong Results

Microsoft posted its recent second-quarter 2026 results on Jan. 28, 2026, with a reported revenue of $81.3 billion, a 17% increase year-over-year (YoY). The company also published net income of $38.5 billion, while non-GAAP earnings came to $4.14 per share, reflecting a solid 24% rise while comfortably beating Wall Street estimates.

The results were headlined by the Microsoft Cloud segment, which grew 26% to total a record $51.5 billion in revenue. Azure and other cloud services acted as its primary growth engine, with over a 39% surge, as enterprise demand for AI integration continues to outpace capacity.

A key point of discussion was that Microsoft increased capital expenditure, which rose 66% to $37.5 billion, with global AI infrastructure being the primary reason, given the company’s $625 billion commercial backlog. However, despite the heavy investments, MSFT stock still returned $12.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and buyback programs, a stark 32% rise from its previous year.

Looking forward, management issued bullish Q3 estimates with revenue projected between $80.65 billion and $81.75 billion, and over 90% of the Fortune 500 companies are adapting its Copilot AI platform.

S&P 500 Faces Selloff Pressure

The S&P 500 ($SPX) continues to face bearish pressure following geopolitical uncertainty, with the benchmark falling around 7.5% YTD. This downshift is extremely broad market-based, with 288 of the 500 stocks trading in the red. While the selloff is extensive, the “Magnificent Seven” mega-cap group has further amplified the sentiments, dropping 15% and weighing heavily on the index’s overall results.

Among the “Magnificent Seven,” Microsoft appears to be the one that has been hit the hardest. Its steep fall outpaces both the broader index and its fellow market peers such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). With a total of 65 stocks now showing a loss of 20% or more, Microsoft’s fall does provide investors with a rare “buy the dip” opportunity as a cloud and AI powerhouse.

Should You Buy the Dip on MSFT?

Amid the S&P 500 selloff, dragging Microsoft’s stock down 24% this year, Wall Street remains bullish. MSFT stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from 49 analysts, with 41 “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Moderate Buy” ratings. With a mean price target of $589.84, the stock reflects 64% upside from its current levels.

For investors, this rare double-digit retreat represents a significant entry point into a company with a massive $265 billion commercial backlog and an undisputed leader in the enterprise AI revolution.