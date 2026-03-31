What You Need To Know Ahead of Weyerhaeuser's Earnings Release

Weyerhaeuser Company ( WY ) is one of the leading U.S. forest product companies with operations primarily concentrated in Southern California, Nevada, Washington, Texas, Maryland and Virginia. With a market capitalization of $17.5 billion , the company owns or controls more than 10 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada.

WY is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s FFO to be $0.03 on a diluted basis, down 72.7% from $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s FFO estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s FFO to be $0.25, up 25% from $0.20 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 156% year over year (YoY) to $0.64 in fiscal 2027.

WY stock has declined 16.4% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 15% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 2% decline during the same time frame.

On Jan. 29, WY stock declined marginally following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The timber and paper products company’s revenue for the period amounted to $1.5 billion, missing Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted FFO for the quarter came in at $0.09, successfully coming in on top of the Street’s estimates.