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What You Need To Know Ahead of Weyerhaeuser's Earnings Release

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Weyerhaeuser Co_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Weyerhaeuser Co_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is one of the leading U.S. forest product companies with operations primarily concentrated in Southern California, Nevada, Washington, Texas, Maryland and Virginia. With a market capitalization of $17.5 billion, the company owns or controls more than 10 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada.

WY is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s FFO to be $0.03 on a diluted basis, down 72.7% from $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s FFO estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s FFO to be $0.25, up 25% from $0.20 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 156% year over year (YoY) to $0.64 in fiscal 2027.

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WY stock has declined 16.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX15% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE2% decline during the same time frame.

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On Jan. 29, WY stock declined marginally following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The timber and paper products company’s revenue for the period amounted to $1.5 billion, missing Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted FFO for the quarter came in at $0.09, successfully coming in on top of the Street’s estimates.

Analysts are moderately bullish on WY, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, seven are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining four analysts advise “Hold” for the stock. WYI’s average analyst price target is $31.82, indicating an upside of 29.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WY 24.43 +0.15 +0.62%
Weyerhaeuser Company
$SPX 6,448.36 +104.64 +1.65%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 40.46 +0.25 +0.62%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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