Marvell Technology Soars on Nvidia's $2B Investment. Should You Buy MRVL Stock Here, Too?

Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares surged more than 8% this morning after Nvidia (NVDA) announced a $2 billion direct investment in the company alongside a sweeping strategic partnership. The deal integrates Marvell into Nvidia's AI factory and AI-RAN ecosystem through the NVLink Fusion platform, a rack-scale architecture that enables customers to build semi-custom AI infrastructure using Nvidia's NVLink ecosystem. Under the agreement, Marvell will supply custom XPUs and NVLink Fusion-compatible scale-up networking, while Nvidia contributes its Vera CPU, ConnectX NICs, Bluefield DPUs, NVLink interconnect, Spectrum-X switches, and rack-scale AI compute capabilities.

This partnership extends well beyond a typical supplier arrangement and represents a significant validation of Marvell's role in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stack. The collaboration also encompasses silicon photonics technology and plans to transform telecommunications networks into AI infrastructure through Nvidia's Aerial AI-RAN for 5G and 6G applications. Marvell's recent $3.25 billion acquisition of Celestial AI, which brings photonic fabric technology for faster chip-to-chip data movement, directly complements this Nvidia partnership and positions the company at a critical bottleneck in GPU interconnect architecture.

Should You Buy Marvell Stock, Too?

From a fundamental standpoint, Marvell delivered record fiscal 2026 revenue of $8.195 billion, representing 42% year-over-year growth, with earnings per share (EPS) climbing 81%. Management has guided fiscal 2027 revenue above $11 billion, with data center revenue expected to grow roughly 40% year-over-year and sequential acceleration in each quarter. Design wins and bookings are at all-time highs, and Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $2.4 billion at the midpoint signals strong forward visibility.

The stock is now trading above its 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages, bringing its year-to-date gain north of 11%.

However, investors should weigh several important considerations before buying at these elevated levels. The Nvidia investment is part of the company’s broader pattern of $2 billion capital deployments across the AI supply chain, with prior recipients including Lumentum (LITE), Coherent (COHR), Synopsys (SNPS), CoreWeave (CRWV), and Nebius Group (NBIS).

Some analysts, including those at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, have flagged concerns about increasing circularity in the AI ecosystem – where a small group of chip companies, cloud providers, and AI labs finance one another's buildouts, potentially inflating demand and valuations without generating proportionate new economic value.

MRVL Looks Expensive After the Nvidia Deal

Marvell's valuation also warrants scrutiny. Prior to the Nvidia announcement, a discounted cash flow analysis placed the stock's intrinsic value at roughly $83.30 per share, suggesting shares were already slightly above fair value before today’s rally.

The trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stood at 42, and the PEG ratio near 0.89, which is fairly priced for a high-growth semiconductor name, but hardly a deep discount. The post-announcement price implies investors are now paying a meaningful premium for the Nvidia partnership's strategic optionality.

A Tricky Macro Backdrop for Investors

The macro backdrop adds further complexity. The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) is closing out its worst quarter since 2022, driven by inflation fears from surging oil prices related to the Iran conflict, private credit market stress, and a broad pullback in technology stocks. Morgan Stanley's cross-asset team has recommended shifting to a more defensive posture, increasing cash and Treasury allocations.

Semiconductor stocks broadly have been breaking to new multi-month lows, and the geopolitical environment poses risks to AI infrastructure buildout timelines through higher energy and construction costs. Additionally, analysts now warn of threats to the helium supply sparked by the Iran war, which could create disruptions for the semiconductor industry.

What’s the Bottom Line on MRVL Stock Now?

On balance, the Nvidia investment is a powerful endorsement of Marvell's technology portfolio and its centrality to the AI data center scaling challenge. The combination of custom silicon, Ethernet networking, optical DSP, and silicon photonics gives Marvell differentiated positioning against competitors like Broadcom (AVGO), though Broadcom retains more than 70% market share in custom AI accelerators.

For investors with a longer time horizon and tolerance for volatility, Marvell's accelerating revenue trajectory, deepened Nvidia integration, and expanding design win pipeline create a compelling growth narrative, but the significant single-day price jump, elevated broader market risks, and circularity concerns in AI spending suggest that waiting for a pullback rather than chasing this surge would be the more prudent approach.

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